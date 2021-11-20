SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $111,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

