SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SEA were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SEA by 12.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $309.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.21. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $173.70 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

