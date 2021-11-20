Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $561,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of PKB stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

