SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,039 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

