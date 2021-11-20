SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.