SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 639 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 2,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

