Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 34.2% in October

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STMH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 286,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

