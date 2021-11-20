DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,496. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $532.33 million, a P/E ratio of -156.77, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1,519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 923,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.