Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $382,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

