S.A. Mason LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

