Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

