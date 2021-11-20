Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 65 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $523.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $389.78 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.