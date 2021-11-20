Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

