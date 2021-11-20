Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

