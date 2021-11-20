International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.27 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

