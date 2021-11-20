Axe Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,630.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $219,258.04 and $39,630.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.00526846 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.