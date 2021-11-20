Kleros (PNK) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $64.62 million and $2.64 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.42 or 0.01066612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

