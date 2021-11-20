First Hawaiian Bank Buys 681 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

