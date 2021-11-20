First Hawaiian Bank Buys 681 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

