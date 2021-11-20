HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 728 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

