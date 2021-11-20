2,414 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BLV stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

