HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

