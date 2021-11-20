Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 187.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

