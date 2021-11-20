2,258 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.