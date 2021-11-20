CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

NYSE:AME opened at $142.48 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

