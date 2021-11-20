Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the October 14th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of VIV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

