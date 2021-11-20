$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $303,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $4,979,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mosaic by 16.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

