Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

