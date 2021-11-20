FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.19

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.19 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,440,014 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

