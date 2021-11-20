Analysts Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Target Price at $28.25

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 671,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.