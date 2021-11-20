Analysts Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Target Price at $28.25

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of TDS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 671,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
