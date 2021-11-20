Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.42

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.42 and traded as high as $18.37. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 43,792 shares trading hands.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $450.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 171.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

