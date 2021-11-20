Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Trading Up 0.6%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 8,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVFD. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Save Foods by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.