MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.44

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $8.55. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 54,053 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.65%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

