Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.