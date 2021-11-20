Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Price Target at GBX 1,316.33

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HSV stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 879.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 935.86. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

