Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Price Target at GBX 1,316.33

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
HSV stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 879.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 935.86. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
