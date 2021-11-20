Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

UNTY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

