Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$12.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE BDT opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

