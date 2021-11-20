Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.50

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.50 ($98.30) and traded as high as €90.37 ($102.69). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.27 ($100.31), with a volume of 2,000,182 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.45 ($117.56).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.51.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

