The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

