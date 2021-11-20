Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 73.0% in October

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

