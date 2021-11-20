Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $15.90. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 23,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

