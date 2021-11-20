Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.63

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20.20 ($0.26). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.74 ($0.26), with a volume of 5,227,512 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £380.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

