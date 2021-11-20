Brokerages Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

