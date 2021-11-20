Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

In related news, Director Greg Beard acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,256,541.19.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

