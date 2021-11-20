Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA)’s share price fell 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.02 ($0.10). 19,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 28,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.48. The firm has a market cap of £11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.

Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.