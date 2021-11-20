Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $251.30 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.16 and a 12 month high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

