Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,675 shares of company stock worth $14,874,456 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Shares of RGEN opened at $284.89 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.