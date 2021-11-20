Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

