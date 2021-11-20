Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

OIH opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.55. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $248.09.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.