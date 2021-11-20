Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

